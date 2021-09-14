Video
Floating vegetable farming popular to Ulipur farmers

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Our Correspondent

A floating vegetable field in Ulipur Upazila of Kurigram. photo: observer

A floating vegetable field in Ulipur Upazila of Kurigram. photo: observer

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, Sept 13: Floating vegetable cultivation in ditch and marsh in Ulipur Upazila of the district has become popular.
Red spinach, Malabar spinach, water spinach, bitter gourd, long bean, okra and bottle gourd have been cultivated on floating beds in large areas of different water bodies in the upazila.
Growers are farming these vegetables using organic system, and they are benefitting financially. They are also followed by other farmers who find it lot-changing.
Once Dudhkumar River with strong tide in Hizli Gofpara area of Hatia Union under the upazila has turned a ditch-shape canal; most of the time, stranded water remains in it. So the river was coming of no use. But according to advice of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), several local farmers started the vegetable cultivation using the organic device; and within a short span of time, they started to get benefits.
Organic bed-based vegetable farming is also going in other areas of upazilas including Darhikishorepur, Thetrai, Goraipiar, and Dhranibari.
Shifting from a trading farming system, farmers in these localities have introduced a new era of vegetable farming with modern system.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers like Azam Ali, Rafikul Islam, Aynal Haq, Noor Amin, Shahena Begum, and Mahmuda Begum said, they have learned to prepare floating beds of water hyacinths and other swamp plants on the water-logged river; vegetables grow on these beds for the whole year.
They also said, they have been continuing the floated bed-based vegetable farming for the last several years; they are meeting their own demands and selling to get benefits.
Sources at the DAE said, under vegetable and spice research, expansion and popularisation project, six exhibitions have been displayed to grow vegetables in different areas of the upazila.    
Upazila Agriculture Officer Saiful Islam said, farmers are becoming interested in floating vegetable cultivation.
They are getting higher prices along with meeting local nutritional demand, he added.
In the coming year, the floating bed-based vegetable cultivation will make further popularity growth.


