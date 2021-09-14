Arpita Roy

NOAKHALI: Arpita Roy, assistant professor of Department of Microbiology at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU), died in New Zealand at 8pm on Sunday.

She had been doing PHD at the University of Otago in New Zealand since 2019.

Vice-Chancellor of NSTU Professor Dr Mod Didar-ul-Islam confirmed the matter.



Kawsar Ahmed

LAXMIPUR: Kawsar Ahmed, former chairman of Char Abdullahpur Union Parishad in Ramgati Upazila of the district, died of old-age complications on Saturday night. He was 115.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Gucchagram area under Char Poragachha Union on Sunday morning.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind his three sons, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



