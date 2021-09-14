Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Our Correspondents

Arpita Roy
NOAKHALI: Arpita Roy, assistant professor of Department of Microbiology at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU), died in New Zealand at 8pm on Sunday.  
She had been doing PHD at the University of Otago in New Zealand since 2019.
Vice-Chancellor of NSTU Professor Dr Mod Didar-ul-Islam confirmed the matter.

Kawsar Ahmed
LAXMIPUR: Kawsar Ahmed, former chairman of Char Abdullahpur Union Parishad in Ramgati Upazila of the district, died of old-age complications on Saturday night. He was 115.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Gucchagram area under Char Poragachha Union on Sunday morning.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left behind his three sons, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
93pc corona patients cured in Khulna Div
Md Mamunur Rashid Kiron, MP, as chief guest, inaugurated the road construction
Dighinala Department of Fisheries brought out a colourful rally
41 people detained on different charges in four districts
Two men murdered in two districts
Case filed over gang-rape of teenage girl at Bhandaria
Two girls rescued 26 days after missing
Three electrocuted in two districts


Latest News
Huawei launches 'Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh'
Rebeca Grynspan to serve as UNCTAD chief
No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
LPG Price: Operators demand an increase but consumers want reduction
Bangladesh accounts for half of predicted climate migrants: report
Health Minister receives India’s gift of 109 cardiac ambulances
BFIU seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Draft on OTT platform policy completed: Hasan
RAB constable killed by bullet triggered from his own firearm
Most Read News
Challenges to return of University’s normal education
9/11 and its aftermath
Covid again on upward trend 51 more die, 1,871 infected
319 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
Ex-DU student invents BabyTube for children
‘Armed drone’ attack on Arbil airport, Iraq
Reopening of Schools and Colleges in Pictures
Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman
North Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile
Digital banks to spur small business growth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft