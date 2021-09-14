Video
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:25 AM
Home Countryside

Six killed, 40 injured in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Our Correspondents

Six people including two women have been killed and at least 40 others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Magura and Tangail, in two days.
MAGURA: Four people including two women were killed and at least 40 others injured when a passenger bus plunged into a roadside ditch on the Magura-Jashore Highway in the district on Sunday afternoon.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
The accident took place in Ramkantapur area of Shalikha Upazila in the district at around 4pm.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shalikha Police Station (PS) Mahbubur Rahman said the ill-fated bus was coming to Magura with passengers on board from Jashore. On the way, the driver lost control over its steering and fell into a ditch in Ramkantapur area, which left four passengers dead on the spot and 40 others injured.
Being informed, fire service personnel recovered the bodies from the bus.
The injured were given treatment at a local hospital, while critically injured were sent to Magura Sadar Hospital, the OC added.
TANGAIL: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Sakhipur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Arafat, hailed from Natore, and Delwar Hossain, a resident of Dinajpur District.
Sub-Inspector of Sakhipur PS Shahin said a covered van hit a motorcycle carrying the duo in Dakshin Chowrasta Bazar area at around 10:30pm, leaving the both riders dead on the spot.


