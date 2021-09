Manu Chairman’s 1st death anniv today

CUMILLA, Sept 13: The first death anniversary of Awami League (AL) leader Alhajj Md Manirul Haq alias Manu Chairman will be observed tomorrow (Tuesday).He died of kidney, diabetes and other diseases on this day last year.Manu Chairman was vice-president of Chandina Upazila AL. He was also adviser to the upazila unit of AL until death.He was elected chairman of Maizkhar Union for three times. Later he was elected Chandina Upazila chairman.