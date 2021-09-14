Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria

BRAHMANBARIA, Sept 13: A prisoner of the district jail died early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Ashraful, 24, son of late Ali Ahmed, a resident of Bhalakut Village in Nasirnagar Upazila of the district.

Brahmanbaria Jail Super Iqbal Hossain said Ashraful fell sick on Saturday night. Later, he was taken to Brahmanbaria 250-bed General Hospital, where he died at around 2:30am. He had been suffering from chest pain.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the jail super added.





