Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:25 AM
Home Countryside

Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Our Correspondent

BRAHMANBARIA, Sept 13: A prisoner of the district jail died early Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Md Ashraful, 24, son of late Ali Ahmed, a resident of Bhalakut Village in Nasirnagar Upazila of the district.
Brahmanbaria Jail Super Iqbal Hossain said Ashraful fell sick on Saturday night. Later, he was taken to Brahmanbaria 250-bed General Hospital, where he died at around 2:30am. He had been suffering from chest pain.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the jail super added.


