Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:25 AM
Covid-19: 6 more people die, 53 more infected in eight districts

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Our Correspondents

Six more people died of and 53 more have been infected with the coronavirus in eight districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi and Pirojpur districts, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Six more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said two people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining four had been suffering with its symptoms.
Of the deceased, three were from Natore, two from Rajshahi and one from Naogaon districts.
Some 129 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.
PIROJPUR: Eight more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 5,218 here.
Pirojpur Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Monday morning.
 He said a total of 47 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where eight people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 17.02 per cent.  
A total of 83 people died of the virus in the district.
Among the total infected, some 4,998 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.
BARISHAL: Some 45 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 44,514 here.
Meanwhile, no fatality cases were reported here in the last 24 hours.
The total fatality cases from the virus stand at 669 in the division.
Barishal Divisional Director of Health Dr Basudev Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Sunday noon.
He said the infection rate of the total virus cases is 21.86 per cent while the death rate 1.50 per cent in the division.
Of the total infected, some 10,339 people are in Barishal City while 101 died of it there.
However, some 48 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 41,400 in the division with the recovery rate of 92.91 per cent.


