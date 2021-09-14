Fall in potato price frustrates farmers in Bogura



A potato seller waiting for customers at a wholesale market in Bogura Town. photo: observer

The fall in the market price of potato has caused the disarray. Now they are counting extra money as transportation and cold storage fare.

A total of 58,000 hectares (ha) of land were brought under potato cultivation in Bogura last year. The production of potato was bumper with about 12 lakh metric tons (MT). The previous year potato growers had got unexpected profits.

Getting satisfactory profit last year, many seasonal traders and farmers have preserved potatoes, hoping a good profit this year too. But they have been disappointed.

Deputy Director of the DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension) Md Dulal Hossain said, in the last year amid corona pandemic, huge potatoes were distributed along with rice as relief; this year no individual or institution distributed potato as relief; so huge stocks of potato are lying in cold storages.

Besides, he added, farmers are preserving potatoes on scaffolding in their own houses. The sweetness of scaffolding potatoes is less than that of cold storage ones, he further said.

Now the available potatoes in bazaars are homely preserved by farmers.

There are about 15 cold storages in the district. Their preserving capacity is 2.5 lakh MT.

Proprietor of Bogura Bhandar cold storage Tofazzal Hossain said, cold storage potatoes are now selling at Tk 10 per kg.

They will be harmed, who had purchased potatoes and preserved in cold stores, he further said.

He added, the expenditure of seasonal traders and wholesalers who had purchased potatoes to keep these in cold stores stood at Tk 10 per kg;

They had to count Tk 1 as cold storage rent and Tk 2 as transportation fare; and with these costs, per kg potato has been estimated at Tk 13.

Changing three hands per kg potato is selling at Tk 18-20 in the retail market, he said again, adding, farmers' preserved potatoes are selling at Tk 20 per kg.

They, who are selling potatoes at Tk 20 per kg in the retail market, are getting profit, he further said.

After lifting Aman, potatoes will be cultivated in these lands. Another cold storage Proprietor Abul Kalam Azad said, if potatoes are added with different government programmes then farmers and traders will be saved.

Potato price went up in the last year for distribution as relief, he added.

Being inspired in the last year, farmers have cultivated potato in a large scale this year; production has been bumper; and huge potatoes will remain unsold this year too, he added.





BOGURA, Sept 13: Farmers and wholesalers are in disarray with their stocks of potato in the district.The fall in the market price of potato has caused the disarray. Now they are counting extra money as transportation and cold storage fare.A total of 58,000 hectares (ha) of land were brought under potato cultivation in Bogura last year. The production of potato was bumper with about 12 lakh metric tons (MT). The previous year potato growers had got unexpected profits.Getting satisfactory profit last year, many seasonal traders and farmers have preserved potatoes, hoping a good profit this year too. But they have been disappointed.Deputy Director of the DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension) Md Dulal Hossain said, in the last year amid corona pandemic, huge potatoes were distributed along with rice as relief; this year no individual or institution distributed potato as relief; so huge stocks of potato are lying in cold storages.Besides, he added, farmers are preserving potatoes on scaffolding in their own houses. The sweetness of scaffolding potatoes is less than that of cold storage ones, he further said.Now the available potatoes in bazaars are homely preserved by farmers.There are about 15 cold storages in the district. Their preserving capacity is 2.5 lakh MT.Proprietor of Bogura Bhandar cold storage Tofazzal Hossain said, cold storage potatoes are now selling at Tk 10 per kg.They will be harmed, who had purchased potatoes and preserved in cold stores, he further said.He added, the expenditure of seasonal traders and wholesalers who had purchased potatoes to keep these in cold stores stood at Tk 10 per kg;They had to count Tk 1 as cold storage rent and Tk 2 as transportation fare; and with these costs, per kg potato has been estimated at Tk 13.Changing three hands per kg potato is selling at Tk 18-20 in the retail market, he said again, adding, farmers' preserved potatoes are selling at Tk 20 per kg.They, who are selling potatoes at Tk 20 per kg in the retail market, are getting profit, he further said.After lifting Aman, potatoes will be cultivated in these lands. Another cold storage Proprietor Abul Kalam Azad said, if potatoes are added with different government programmes then farmers and traders will be saved.Potato price went up in the last year for distribution as relief, he added.Being inspired in the last year, farmers have cultivated potato in a large scale this year; production has been bumper; and huge potatoes will remain unsold this year too, he added.