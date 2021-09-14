Malaysia PM wins opposition support  after agreement

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's coalition and the main opposition bloc on Monday signed a cooperation pact to ensure stability during the Covid-19 pandemic, an agreement that could also help him win a confidence vote.

Ismail Sabri took office last month with a slim parliamentary majority, becoming the third prime minister in as many years, but the constitutional monarch has called for him to face a vote of confidence to prove he has majority support in parliament. The legislature reconvened on Monday but no date has been set for the confidence vote.

The pact will give Ismail the backing of 88 lawmakers in Anwar's bloc, in addition to 114 that support him in the 222-member house. The move came after Ismail last week offered reforms including new laws to prevent party defections and limiting the Prime Minister's tenure to 10 years. -REUTERS