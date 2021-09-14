Video
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:25 AM
Foreign News

Taro Kono favoured as Japan’s next Prime Minister

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

TOKYO, Sept 13: Japan's minister in charge of vaccines, Taro Kono, has emerged as the favoured candidate in weekend opinion polls on whom should succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
The winner of the LDP leadership election set for Sept. 29 is all but assured to be prime minister.
In the election, only LDP lawmakers and its grass-roots members will cast their votes, but candidates' popularity among the general public counts as the winner of the race will lead the party to a general election later this year.
In a survey conducted by the Asahi daily on Saturday and Sunday, 33% of those polled said Kono was most suitable as the next LDP leader, followed by former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba's 16% and former foreign minister Fumio Kishida's 14%.    -REUTERS




