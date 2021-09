Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) meeting with Israeli Prime Minister











Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh on September 13. Bennett met Sisi on the first visit to Egypt by an Israeli prime minister in over a decade. They were to discuss "efforts to revive the peace process" between the Israelis and Palestinians. photo : AFP