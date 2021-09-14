Video
Tamil is language of gods: Madras HC

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

CHENNAI, Sept 13: Hailing Tamil as the "Language of Gods," the Madras High Court has said temple consecrations across the country should be done reciting Tamil hymns composed by saints like Azhwars and Nayanmars, besides others like Arunagirinathar.
A bench of Justice N Kirubakaran, since retired, and Justice B Pugalendhi, in a recent order also said that in our country "it is made to believe that Sanskrit alone is Gods'' language."
In various countries and religions, different types of beliefs were in existence and the places of worship also change according to the culture and religion.
"In those places, only the local language was stated to be used for doing heavenly service. However, in our country, it is made to believe that Sanskrit alone is Gods language and not any other language is equivalent. No doubt, Sanskrit is an ancient language with enormous ancient literature. The belief is spread in such a way that only if the Sanskrit Vedas are recited, the Gods will listen to the prayers of the devotees," the bench said.
The court was hearing a petition seeking consecration of a temple in Karur district in the state seeking direction to government authorities, including the Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment to conduct consecration/ Kudamuzhukku/ Nanneerattu function of Arulmigu Pasupatheshwara Swamy Tirukovil by chanting Thirumuraikal, Tamil Saiva Manthiram (hymns) and also songs of Saint Amaravathi Aatrangarai Karurar.
"Tamil is not only one of the earliest ancient languages of the world but also a ''Language of Gods''. It is believed that Tamil language is born out of pellet drum which fell from Lord Shiva while he was dancing. Another School of thought is that Lord Muruga created Tamil language."
"As per mythology, Lord Shiva presided over the first academy (First Tamil Sangam). It is believed that Lord Shiva played ''Thiruvilayadal'' to test the knowledge of Tamil poets. The above would only mean that Tamil language is connected with Gods. When it is connected with Gods, it is a Godly language. Such a Godly language has to be used while performing Kudamuzhuku," the court said.
The judges noted every language spoken by the people is God's language.
"Man cannot create language. The languages are in existence for centuries together and passed on from one generation to the other generation. There can only be improvement in the existing language and there cannot be any creation of language," they added.
"The petitioner seeks for performing Kudamuzhuku in a particular temple by reciting Tamil verses. However, it is not only for that temple but throughout the country, all the temples should be consecrated by reciting Tamil Thirumurai and other hymns composed by Saints like Alwargal and Nayanmargal, apart from Pattinathar, Arunagirinathar etc," the bench noted.    -PTI


