Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:24 AM
NK tests missile with nuclear capability

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

SEOUL, Sept 13: North Korea has conducted its first missile test in about six months. The long-range cruise missile being tested could give Pyongyang another way to evade its neighbors' missile defenses. The "newly-developed long-range cruise missiles" flew 1,500 kilometers over North Korean territory before successfully hitting their targets.
North Korean state media referred to the cruise missiles as "strategic," implying a nuclear capability. Some defense experts are not sure whether that statement reflects current or eventual capabilities.  "While you could say the missile will be nuclear capable, there is no known North Korean warhead for it yet," said Melissa Hanham, an affiliate with the Stanford Center for International Security and Cooperation.
A range of 1,500 kilometers would mean that the new North Korean cruise missiles could reach all of South Korea and most of Japan.  The missile represents another lethal component in North Korea's missile arsenal, which has significantly expanded since 2019, when Pyongyang resumed major weapons tests.   
Several analysts said the missile appeared visually similar to the US Tomahawk, a nuclear-capable cruise missile with a range of about 1,600 kilometers. The cruise missile test appears to be less provocative than a long-range or intercontinental ballistic missile launch, which would involve technology that could target the mainland United States.
But the launch will still serve as a test for US President Joe Biden, who has said he is open to both diplomacy and additional economic pressure on North Korea.US and South Korean officials, who usually detect and report North Korean missile tests shortly after they occur, did not publish statements until after the North Korean state media announcement.    -REUTERS


