Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Afghanistan blame game shifts to US Congress as Blinken testifies

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

Passengers board on a Pakistan International Airlines plane, which is the first international commercial flight to land since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan on August 15, at the airport in Kabul on September 13. photo : AFP

Passengers board on a Pakistan International Airlines plane, which is the first international commercial flight to land since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan on August 15, at the airport in Kabul on September 13. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Sept 13: Secretary of state Antony Blinken will testify twice to Congress this week about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, as lawmakers kick off what could be a long series of high-intensity hearings about the chaotic end to America's longest war.
Members of Congress - President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats as well as opposition Republicans - have planned hearings since the Taliban seized control of the country last month after a rapid advance.
Blinken will appear on Monday before the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee and on Tuesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the first Biden administration official to testify publicly to lawmakers since the Islamist militant group's takeover.
Fireworks are expected, given the amount of finger-pointing over how the two-decade-long U.S. presence in the country ended. Some Republicans have called on Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Blinken all to resign.
Members of Congress prepared a long list of questions for the veteran diplomat about the rapid collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government and the Biden administration's scramble to evacuate more than 142,000 people, including Americans, at-risk Afghans and others wishing to flee the Taliban.
"I imagine there will be a lot of questions on what decisions were being made leading up to the withdrawal, including why the White House pressed DOD (the Defense Department) to withdraw troops before we evacuated American civilians and our Afghan partners,"
Representative Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House committee, said in a written reply to a request for comment on the hearing. He said he also wanted to know why assets like the Bagram Air Base were not maintained and why the administration had not reached surveillance and counterterrorism agreements with neighboring     countries.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malaysia PM wins opposition support  after agreement
Unwell Suu Kyi skips Myanmar trial hearing
Taro Kono favoured as Japan’s next Prime Minister
Israeli foreign minister proposes development plan for Gaza
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) meeting with Israeli Prime Minister
Tamil is language of gods: Madras HC
China, Russia could emulate US military equipment: Trump
NK tests missile with nuclear capability


Latest News
Huawei launches 'Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh'
Rebeca Grynspan to serve as UNCTAD chief
No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
LPG Price: Operators demand an increase but consumers want reduction
Bangladesh accounts for half of predicted climate migrants: report
Health Minister receives India’s gift of 109 cardiac ambulances
BFIU seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Draft on OTT platform policy completed: Hasan
RAB constable killed by bullet triggered from his own firearm
Most Read News
Challenges to return of University’s normal education
9/11 and its aftermath
Covid again on upward trend 51 more die, 1,871 infected
319 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
Ex-DU student invents BabyTube for children
‘Armed drone’ attack on Arbil airport, Iraq
Reopening of Schools and Colleges in Pictures
Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman
North Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile
Digital banks to spur small business growth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft