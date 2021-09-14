Biden put rights at heart of US foreign policy

WASHINGTON, Sept 13: Hours after the last US troops and diplomats left Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said in a White House address that Washington would continue to support the Afghans left behind and their basic rights, especially the rights of women and girls. Will defend.

"I have made it clear that human rights will be at the heart of our foreign policy," he said.

The remarks have raised growing suspicions among critics, who say the United States has turned them over to the Taliban - a brutal group whose record of women's rights in the name of their radical interpretation of Islam. To crush

A review of the Biden administration's record so far shows that human rights concerns have been repeatedly allayed in favor of national security priorities and to ensure continued engagement with foreign powers.

Lawyers say Biden has made significant inroads.

Lawyers say authors such as Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who went from Egyptian general to president in the Middle East, continue to support democracy and human rights.

In Saudi Arabia, the administration released internal intelligence that linked the price of the crown and the real ruler, Muhammad bin Salman, to the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but avoided any action against the Crown Prince himself.

In Myanmar, the administration condemned the military coup and imposed sanctions on its generals, but left behind a major source of income for the people.

And at least one high-level meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addressed concerns about human rights and freedom of the press.

Lawyers say Biden's administration is more focused on promoting human rights than its predecessor, Donald Trump, who praised dictatorial leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. He says it cannot be seen as a success.

"That's not the right standard," said Amy Hawthorne, deputy director of research at Advocacy Group, Project on Middle East Democracy.

Hawthorne said the real test was how busy Biden was on self-rights issues. "This is what you mean by focusing on this issue in your foreign policy. I see no evidence of that."

Defending the administration's record, a senior State Department official said diplomats have often raised human rights concerns with foreign leaders, including difficult negotiations with opponents, including China and Russia.

In some cases, the official told Reuters, raising personal human rights concerns could be a more effective way and did not constitute a "push-pull" for the United States.

"In some contexts, it is not helpful to publicly reprimand governments that do wrong there, but to raise things privately," said the official, who asked not to be named about US policy.

Sometimes the problem can be too thorny to raise privately. Sources said that in a high-level meeting with Erdogan in June, Biden did not discuss concerns over Turkey's human rights record and instead focused on other issues, including the future of Kabul Airport, as US-led troops His return from Afghanistan was a priority.

The two NATO allies are already at loggerheads over other issues, including Ankara's purchase of Russian air defense weapons, and US officials say there has been no discussion of differences between Turkey and its treatment of the press. Increased tension. -REUTERS





