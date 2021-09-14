Jet Airways 2.0 to take off by next March

NEW DELHI, Sept 13: Jet Airways 2.0 could take to the skies early next year, starting with domestic flights - Delhi-Mumbai to be inaugural flight - and then flying to foreign shores.

The airline had ceased operations in April 2019 and has become the first Indian carrier to be revived under the bankruptcy laws. In its new avatar, Jet will be based in Delhi NCR and not Mumbai like Jet Airways 1.0.

"We received NCLT approval in June 2021, and since then we have been working closely with all concerned authorities to get the airline back in the skies. Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022. Our plan is to have 50+ aircraft in 3 years and 100+ in 5 years," Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed non-executive chairman of Jet Airways said.

"The aircraft are being selected based on competitive long term leasing solutions. It is the first time in the history of aviation that an airline grounded for more than two years is being revived and we are looking forward to being a part of this historic journey. The brand Jet Airways has a huge loyalty-base and we are confident that we will be able to capitalise and create new benchmarks. We would like to assure all our loyal Jet Airways guests that your favourite airline will soon be back in the skies," Jalan added.

The process for revalidating Jet's existing air operator certificate (AOC or licence) is on. The consortium is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking.

Senior members of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium along with Jet 2.0 operations team led by the newly appointed Captain

Sudhir Gaur, accountable manager, and acting CEO visited key airports last month and held productive meetings with them.

Captain Gaur said: "In its new avatar, Jet Airways will now be headquartered in Delhi NCR with its senior management working from the corporate office at Gurugram. However, Jet Airways will continue to have strong and significant presence in Mumbai where it will work from its 'Global One' office in Kurla. Jet Airways also has a state-of-the-art training centre located at Global

One, which will be retained and used for in-house training for the Jet Airways team."

"We will start with domestic operations on an all narrow-body aircraft fleet leased from major global aircraft lessors who have approached us, and with whom we continue to engage. Jet Airways has already hired 150+ full time employees on its payroll and we are looking to onboard another 1,000+ employees FY 2021-22 across categories. -TNN