Over 700 Nagad accounts reactivated in first phase

Among the on-hold Nagad accounts balance for possible unusual transaction, Nagad has reactivated more than 700 Nagad accounts in the first phase after extensive analysis and consultation with the authorities' concerned. In recent times, after observing signs of inconsistent transactions with some e-commerce platforms of the country, Nagad's state-of-the-arth technology automatically put some accounts balance on hold temporarily for ensuring the customer's security.

As per the Bangladesh Bank regulations, Nagad informed the matter to the concerned authorities. Subsequently, through ongoing consultation with the authorities, extensive analysis and scrutiny, the accounts with satisfactory results are now reactivating in phase by phase. In this ongoing process, stapes have been taken to reactivate rest of hold the accounts with satisfactory results within the shortest possible time, says a press release. The customers are already enjoying the regular functionality with the reactivated accounts as well as all the exciting Nagad offers.

Nagad has always worked for the common people and is firmly committed to ensuring that people's money is not at the slightest risk.

After launching in 26 March 2019, Bangladesh Post Office's mobile financial service Nagad is working to bring peoples financial transaction to digital platform. In last two and a half years Nagad acquired 5.5 crore customer with a daily average transaction of more than BDT 700 crore.





