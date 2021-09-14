Video
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:23 AM
Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) Managing Director Dr. Md. Rafiqul Matin handing over Tk13.70 crore cheque as the arrears of revenue sharing to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder at his office on Sunday. High officials of both organisations are also present there. An objection was filed in June 2020 that BTCL owes Tk529.40 crore to IGW operators for revenue sharing from 2016-17 to 2019-20. In the wake of the objection, the money was paid as part of the collection of arrears for IGW revenue sharing. Following BTCL's application, the BTRC and BTCL's senior officials concerned will determine the final arrears of claim for the said audit objection.


