Robi customers can now use Upay app without internet charge

Robi is now allowing its customers to use the application of mobile financial service provider (MFS) Upay without any internet charge.

Also, Robi and Airtel customers can enjoy a 1GB internet bonus and up to Tk450 cash reward by getting registered on Upay.

Robi and Upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, recently signed an agreement at a city hotel in this connection.

Sydul H Khandaker, managing director and chief executive officer of Upay, and Shihab Ahmad, the chief commercial officer of Robi, signed the agreement, according to a media statement.

Shihab said: "I am really happy to sign this agreement with Upay, which will allow the Robi and Airtel customers to enjoy digital lifestyle using the benefits of Upay. I hope our customers will use the Upay app more and more." -UNB





