Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:23 AM
Capital machinery import drops 3rd running year in FY21

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Import of capital machinery, an indicator that shows investment situation and investors' appetite for business expansion declined in the country in a row over the past three years.
The weak investment appetite also prevailed in the first month of FY22 as businesses climate still uncertain about additional capacity or requirement to fulfill demands after reopening of economic activities.
In FY21, letter of credit settlement of industrial raw materials dropped by 13.62 per cent to $3.74 billion from $4.33 billion in FY20.
Even though the country's import of capital machinery grew somewhat in May 2021, the appetite appeared to fade away in the subsequent two months.
In May, import of capital machinery rose to $436.53 million after hovering between $200 million and $300 million since the Covid-19 infection broke out in the country.
Asked about the decline in capital machinery import over the past three fiscal years, former adviser to a caretaker government and economist AB Mirza Azizul Islam attributed the situation to the poor state of private sector investment in the country.
Mirza Aziz said that import of capital machinery had been on the decline mainly due to dismal investment situation in the country, including the coronavirus outbreak.
'For the last one decade, the GDP-private sector investment ratio has been hovering at 21-22 per cent,' he said. However, the ratio dropped significantly in FY21, he said, adding, 'If there is no private investment, the capital machinery import will not increase.'
In FY20, capital machinery import was 8.51 per cent lower than the $4.74 billion import payments in FY19. Capital machinery import in FY19 was 8.13 per cent or $486.62 million lower from $5.16 billion import payments in FY18.
Speaking about the impediments to investment, Mirza Aziz said that the investment-friendly environment in the country was not improving as the impact of covid-19 continues.
In the World Bank's ease of doing business index, Bangladesh ranked 168th, meaning that 167 countries were doing better than us, he said.
He also mentioned that the dismal state of governance indicators and the weak infrastructure situation were the major reasons behind poor investment in the country.
Apart from capital machinery import, private sector investment, which is another major indicator of the country's investment situation, has remained dismal for more than a year.
In July of FY22, private sector credit growth was 8.38 per cent, far behind the Bangladesh Bank's target of 14.8 per cent fixed in the monetary policy statement.
Businesses said that the situation might remain unchanged until their confidence was restored. They said that the present state of the country was not convincing for them to invest.


Capital machinery import drops 3rd running year in FY21
