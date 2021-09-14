

Premier Bank inks deal with Simco Holdings

Head of Retail Banking Division Mohammad Shamim Murshed of the premier Bank Limited and Khurrum Siddique Managing Director of Simco Holdings Limited Signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of Managing Director and CEO the Premier Bank M. Reazul Karim and the chairman of Simco Holdings Limited Mozaffor Uddin Siddique

Under the agreement, both the company will promote Premier Home Loan to sell apartments among individual customers.

Deputy Managing Director and CFO Sayed Abul Hashem and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications Md. Tareq Uddin; Business Development Manager Mohammad Robel Miah from The Premier Bank Limited and Abdul Halim, Business Development Manager from Simco Holdings Limited and other officials of both the organisations were present on the occasion.











