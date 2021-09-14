|
NRBC Bank launches its services at 6 locations
NRBC Bank Ltd launched its services at Jaintiapur (Sylhet), Birol (Dinajpur), Ulipur (Kurigram), Natore Sadar, Bagherpara (Jessore), Trishal (Mymensingh), says a press release.
On Monday, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, Director of the Bank inaugurated Jaintiapur sub-branch as Chief Guest. Alhaj Hafeez Maulana Ruhul Amin Madani, MP, Mymensingh-7 and Chairman of Standing Committee on Ministry of Religious inaugurated Trishal Sub-branch as Chief Guest.
Local elites, high officials of the Bank and, distinguished clients, businessmen were present on these occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.