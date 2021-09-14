

BASIS holds virtual event on NASA Space Apps Challenge-2021

BASIS along with BASIS Students' Forum has organized consecutively for the 7th time NASA Space Apps Challenge 2021. This year Bangladesh University Grants Commission will provide support for the first time.

BASIS Students' Forum takes the initiative to success the programme. From the campus activation programme BASIS calls students to do registration quickly. Students from all over the country will be able to register for this year's NASA Space Apps Challenge till tomorrow (Wednesday).

NASA Space Apps Challenge is an international mass collaboration focused on space exploration that takes place over 48-hours in 251 cities around the world. The main goal of this competition is to find inventive solutions to various global problems by ensuring the participation of all including technologists, scientists, designers, artists, academics, entrepreneurs. Like many other cities across the world, the regional contest will take place in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barisal, Khulna, Cumilla & Mymensingh. The regional winners will get the opportunity to participate in the final competition.

Ms. Farhana A. Rahman, Senior Vice President of BASIS gives introductory remarks on the event. She said: "Our students have proved their ability and enlarged the reputation of Bangladesh in international arena in previous NASA Space Apps Challenge. This year's NASA Space Apps Challenge competition is being held through online. I call our students to participate in the competition from wherever you are."

She urge the students, "If you succeed by participating in international competitions like the NASA Space Apps Challenge, we as a nation will be able to prove the potentiality of Digital Bangladesh to the world. By organizing international competitions like this one and through your participation, BASIS wants to show the potential of Digital Bangladesh at the international level."

Mohammad Maksudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Director, Information Management, Communication and Training Division, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh said: "We are so happy to be a part of BASIS-NASA Space Apps Challenge. In coming days, UGC will support BASIS in organizing competitions like this. University Grants Commission is working to connect our academia with our industries. I would urge the students of our universities to participate in this competition."

Dr. Uzzal Kumar Acharjee, Professor & Former Chairman, Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering, Jagannath University, Dr. Md. Anwarul Abedin, Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronic, DUET, Gazipur and Dr. Md. Sanaul Rabbi, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology spoke among others.

Mahdee Uz Zaman and. Ariful Hasan Opu, Advisors of NASA Space Apps Challenge answered various questions of the students. The event was hosted by Mr. Moon Mondal Rajib Assistant Manager, Corporate Affairs Department of BASIS and Communication Lead, NASA Space Apps Challenge 2021. Thousands of students from all over the country participated today's event.

Interested students can do registration through the link http://bsf.basis.org.bd/NASA-Registration-Form. The competition will held through online at a time in 251 cities worldwide from 2-3 October 2021.







