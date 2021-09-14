Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy F22

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched the new Galaxy F22 with robust and innovative technologies in the Bangladesh market. The device is packed with excellent features making them perfect for demanding millennials and working professionals.
The Galaxy F22 offers promising specifications and is priced at BDT 18,499 only, says a press release.
The phone has a robust battery of 6,000mAh with 25W fast charging support, allowing you to enjoy work-from-home, online classes, movies, and gaming without worrying about running out of battery life. Nowadays, a powerful battery is essential due to all the multitasking that is conducted through smartphones, and within this price range, getting a 6,000mAh battery is impressive.
Under the hood, the smartphone houses an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Coming to the software, Galaxy F22 runs the Android 11 operating system topped with the company's layer of One UI 3.1. The phone promises to deliver faster gaming and video performance hence, creating a seamless smartphone experience for the users.  
Designed especially for Gen Z and millennials, Samsung Galaxy F22 boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED and resembles a minimalist slab-like design with a flat display. It also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, enabling the users to enjoy smooth scrolling, transition, and a faster web browsing experience.  
Galaxy F22 comes with a screen that is protected from scratches due to the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Users can go on an adventure and capture photos without worrying about damaging the phone. In addition to all these specifications, the smartphone is accompanied by several other features as well. It comes with a USB Type C charging port, 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD card slot.
Samsung Galaxy F22 is an ideal example of how you can now get a power-packed smartphone that is not heavy on the wallet. So, if you want to start using smartphones to keep up with the changing times, you can start with a device like Galaxy F22.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jet Airways 2.0 to take off by next March
Over 700 Nagad accounts reactivated in first phase
Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited
UAE plans to bind pvt sector to employ 10pc Emiratis
Robi customers can now use Upay app without internet charge
Capital machinery import drops 3rd running year in FY21
Lankan financial firm CAL enters BD capital market
Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury


Latest News
Huawei launches 'Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh'
Rebeca Grynspan to serve as UNCTAD chief
No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
LPG Price: Operators demand an increase but consumers want reduction
Bangladesh accounts for half of predicted climate migrants: report
Health Minister receives India’s gift of 109 cardiac ambulances
BFIU seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Draft on OTT platform policy completed: Hasan
RAB constable killed by bullet triggered from his own firearm
Most Read News
Challenges to return of University’s normal education
9/11 and its aftermath
Covid again on upward trend 51 more die, 1,871 infected
319 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
Ex-DU student invents BabyTube for children
‘Armed drone’ attack on Arbil airport, Iraq
Reopening of Schools and Colleges in Pictures
Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman
North Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile
Digital banks to spur small business growth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft