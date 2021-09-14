Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy F22

Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched the new Galaxy F22 with robust and innovative technologies in the Bangladesh market. The device is packed with excellent features making them perfect for demanding millennials and working professionals.

The Galaxy F22 offers promising specifications and is priced at BDT 18,499 only, says a press release.

The phone has a robust battery of 6,000mAh with 25W fast charging support, allowing you to enjoy work-from-home, online classes, movies, and gaming without worrying about running out of battery life. Nowadays, a powerful battery is essential due to all the multitasking that is conducted through smartphones, and within this price range, getting a 6,000mAh battery is impressive.

Under the hood, the smartphone houses an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Coming to the software, Galaxy F22 runs the Android 11 operating system topped with the company's layer of One UI 3.1. The phone promises to deliver faster gaming and video performance hence, creating a seamless smartphone experience for the users.

Designed especially for Gen Z and millennials, Samsung Galaxy F22 boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED and resembles a minimalist slab-like design with a flat display. It also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, enabling the users to enjoy smooth scrolling, transition, and a faster web browsing experience.

Galaxy F22 comes with a screen that is protected from scratches due to the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Users can go on an adventure and capture photos without worrying about damaging the phone. In addition to all these specifications, the smartphone is accompanied by several other features as well. It comes with a USB Type C charging port, 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy F22 is an ideal example of how you can now get a power-packed smartphone that is not heavy on the wallet. So, if you want to start using smartphones to keep up with the changing times, you can start with a device like Galaxy F22.







