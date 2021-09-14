HK firm donates 1cr for BD labour welfare



Shun Shing Group Chief Financial Officer Md. Kausar Alam and Seven Rings Cement's Head of Human Resources Kazi Abdullah Al Mahmud handing over dummy cheque for Tk 1 cr to Md. Nasir Uddin Ahmed, additional secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, for the labour welfare at Sromo Bhaban, Bijoy Nagar, Dhaka, recently.

In this connection a cheque for the amount was handed over by Shun Shing Group Chief Financial Officer Md. Kausar Alam and Seven Rings Cement's Head of Human Resources Kazi Abdullah Al Mahmud at Sromo Bhaban, Bijoy Nagar, Dhaka, says a press release.

Md. Nasir Uddin Ahmed, additional secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment received the cheque in presence of Md. Shamsul Alam Khan, joint inspector general, Department of Inspection for Factories & Establishments, Ministry of Labour& Employment and Md. Haroon-or-Rashid, assistant general manager, Seven Rings Cement.

The government has formed a foundation fund under Bangladesh Labour Act for the welfare of working people. Many local, foreign and multinational companies, including Shun Shing Group Hong Kong, have been regularly contributing a certain portion of their Workers' Profit Participation Fund and Welfare Fund (WPPF & WF) to this fund. It was revealed at the cheque handover ceremony that the number of companies contributing to this fund is increasing.

Shun Shing Group has been in business operations in Bangladesh for the last more than three decades. The leading cement Group established three state of the art cement factories in Dhaka, Khulna and Chattagram to manufacture the superior quality cement under the brand name Seven Rings Cement and has been distributing all over remote Bangladesh and exporting cement to Indian market by over thousand of trade partners, through company's own fleet of transportation. Shun Shing Group has the biggest cement bag plant in Bangladesh which has capacity to produce about 150 million bags per year. Shun Shing Group also builds lighter vessels in its own Shipyard and these fleet of vessels are transporting cement raw materials and finished cement through waterway in extreme remote markets in Bangladesh. Shun Shing Group Hong Kong has been dealing with cement raw materials trading, bulk commodity trading and shipping businesses in international markets. It has business operations in more than 15 countries across continents including cement manufacturing company in UAE.





