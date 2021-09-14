Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz anniversary campaign sees massive success

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Country's largest online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh has celebrated its 7th anniversary campaign with massive success!
 The leading e-commerce platform (www.daraz.com.bd) is rejoicing the delight of maintaining its streak of top-notch business excellence for seven consecutive years, as it shares the success with their beloved customers, sellers, and countless partners and stakeholders, says a press release.
With the slogan "Thank you Bangladesh" every year Daraz organizes this campaign to make the anniversary more memorable for the customers.
7th Anniversary campaign at a glance: Total sales on its opening day hit more than twice as much as it was last year. On the last day of the campaign, the sales skyrocketed to go 4 times more than that of last year. The overall amount of orders placed during this campaign was 5 times more than that of the regular times. Around 13500 sellers participated in the campaign which is twice the number from last year. Compared to last year, around 30% more unique products were included in this year's campaign.
7TK Mystery Box in the campaign were sold out within a minute of unlocking! All units of the smartphone Realme Narzo were also sold within a minute.
The Best-selling products from the campaign were - Infinix HD-3, Realme Narzo, Realme C20A, Realme 8 Pro, OPPO A16, Realme C21, Nokia 6.2 Smartphone, and MI TV. Realme, Samsung, OPPO, AMAZFIT, Huggies, Pusti, Rupchanda, and a few more brands saw the highest customer attraction. During the campaign, the sales of products in the categories, such as - fashion products, electronic accessories, home and living appliances, health and beauty products - were immense.
"Our customers are our biggest source of inspiration," said Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh Limited. "It is their consistent support and trust that keeps us going for more. I would like to express my gratitude to all of Daraz's customers, sellers, and stakeholders. It has been a wonderful journey of 7 years; let us extend it for many more!" he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jet Airways 2.0 to take off by next March
Over 700 Nagad accounts reactivated in first phase
Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited
UAE plans to bind pvt sector to employ 10pc Emiratis
Robi customers can now use Upay app without internet charge
Capital machinery import drops 3rd running year in FY21
Lankan financial firm CAL enters BD capital market
Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury


Latest News
Huawei launches 'Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh'
Rebeca Grynspan to serve as UNCTAD chief
No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
LPG Price: Operators demand an increase but consumers want reduction
Bangladesh accounts for half of predicted climate migrants: report
Health Minister receives India’s gift of 109 cardiac ambulances
BFIU seeks bank account details of 11 journalists
Draft on OTT platform policy completed: Hasan
RAB constable killed by bullet triggered from his own firearm
Most Read News
Challenges to return of University’s normal education
9/11 and its aftermath
Covid again on upward trend 51 more die, 1,871 infected
319 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
Ex-DU student invents BabyTube for children
‘Armed drone’ attack on Arbil airport, Iraq
Reopening of Schools and Colleges in Pictures
Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman
North Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile
Digital banks to spur small business growth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft