MoFA to support BD Trade and Investment Summit



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman flanked by DCCI leaders and Foreign Ministry officials, hands over brochure to Foreign Affairs Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen MP (3rd from right) at the Ministry on Sunday.

The event will be jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI). Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP assured of his fullest cooperation to President of DCCI Rizwan Rahman at a meeting at the ministry on Sunday.

To celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Commerce and DCCI will jointly organize this event.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has given her kind consent to inaugurate the Summit on 26th of October as the Chief Guest, says a press release.

The theme of the Summit is 'Connecting the Economy of Tomorrow' coincides the spirit of 1971 where the number 1 stands for a single host nation, 9 stands for nine sectors, 7 stands for seven days and 1 stands for a summit.

The objective of the summit will be to promote Bangladesh as an attractive trading and FDI destination to global businesses, to extend global integration on trade and investment into new global reality and to secure investment in diverse priority and emerging industries for mutual benefits.

The summit will discuss 9 sectors underscoring critical enablers and avenues of the economy, demanding massive investments especially in Infrastructure (physical, logistics & Energy), IT/ITES & FINTECH, Leather Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Light Engineering, Plastic Products, Agro & Food Processing, Jute & Textiles, FMCG and Retail Businesses.

Hundreds of entrepreneurs from more than 50 countries of the 5 regions like Americas, Europe, Middle East & West Asia, Asia & Pacific and Africa are expected to join for day long Business to Business (B2B) match making session in all 7 days. Moreover followed by the inauguration there will be a series of sector specific webinars where dignitaries, ministers, high government officials, researchers, think tanks, economists, policy makers and academicians both from home and abroad will also join. More than 160+ B2B are expected to held with the participation of 320+ business entrepreneurs.

Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen appreciated the endeavour of MoC and DCCI and said that it will be a very timely initiative to attract the readiness of Bangladesh to lure foreign investments. Despite the pandemic Bangladesh poised to keep a positive economic growth, he said. He also said that not only the foreign investors but also the Bangladeshi diaspora living abroad have keen interest to invest to their motherland. The environment for doing business in Bangladesh is now more congenial than ever so he requested the business community to utilize this branding to attract foreign investments.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman in this meeting said that despite the Covid crunch Bangladesh has registered remarkable 5.47% GDP growth in FY2021. The confidence of the global investors in Bangladesh has increased as some bold and strategic refomrs are consistently being taken considering the changing geo-economic dynamics and private sector needs. He sought cooperation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to disseminate the summit information to the businesses around the globe through all the Diplomatic Missions of Bangladesh.



