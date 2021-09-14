Video
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021
World shares meander after Wall Street ends with weekly loss

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Sept 13: World shares and US futures were mostly higher Monday, bouncing back from losses last week on Wall Street.
Stocks rose in London, Paris, Tokyo and Shanghai but fell in Hong Kong, where a Financial Times report that Chinese regulators want to break up the mammoth e-commerce payments platform Alipay dragged shares in Alibaba Group Holding nearly 4.3% lower. The company said it had no comment on the report.
Japan reported its wholesale prices were near a 13-year high in August, adding to concerns over inflation as the country prepares for a leadership transition.
Prices have surged in the world's three largest economies, and elsewhere, as supply chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks and other disruptions arising from the pandemic have hindered a return to normal growth.
But Tokyo and most other major markets logged gains after opening lower.
Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.4% to 7,058.13, while the DAX in Germany climbed 0.7% to 15,713.86. In Paris, the CAC 40 rose 0.5% to 6,694.92.
The future for the Dow industrials was up 0.5% while that for the S&P 500 picked up 0.4%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.33%.
In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 ended up 0.2% at 30,447.37 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong trimmed earlier losses, closing 1.5% lower at 25,813.81. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.1% higher to 3,127.86, while the S&P/ASX 200 picked up 0.3% to 7,425.20. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3% to 3,715.37.
"Cautious sentiments largely follow through with the downside move for U.S. markets last week, amid growth concerns along with rising inflationary pressures," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.    -AP


