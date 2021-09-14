Video
PRAN-RFL recycles 30,000 tonnes plastic annually

Published : Tuesday, 14 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

PRAN-RFL Group, a conglomerate recycles around 30,000 metric tonnes waste of plastic every year producing 27,000 metric tonnes of raw materials used to produce new products.
 Kamruzzaman Kamal, director marketing of the Group made the disclosure to reporters at Pran-RFL Industrial Park in Habiganj recently.  He said the value of this amount of raw materials, in imported is about Taka 400 crore.  
It is saving huge amount of foreign currency every year by reproducing such goods, he said. He said they collect PET, HDPE, LDPE, PP, PVC, PS and ABS mplastic and the 'used plastic' collected from dealers, plastic collectors, plastic products factories, depots and traders who deal with used plastic.
"After this, the used plastic is brought to collection centers of the Group. At present, there are 10 collection centers in different parts of the country. The 'used plastic' was then taken to the Group's factories after crushing.
PRAN-RFL has three factories, including one in Habiganj Industrial Park, for carrying out recycling activities. Kamal said awareness of people plays an important role in using plastic and recycled plastic products.
"The plastic recycling sector would grow further if people become more aware in this regard. It will also help to protect environment. The company has been carrying out various activities to create awareness among the common people," he opined.
Kamal said industrial packaging can be a big segment of recycling that includes PET bottles. Pran-RFL is now exporting PET bottle flakes to China. If we could recycle PET bottles and turn it to polystyrene thread and fabrics, then the huge amount of polystyrene fabrics need not to be imported for the garment sector. It could save a huge amount of foreign currencies." he added.
Referring to the company's next five-year plan, Kamal said, the group aims to recycle about 20 percent of its total plastic usage.
For this reason, 10 more collection centres will be set up soon, he added. "We are planning to use a portion of the money earned from the sale of recycled plastic products in the CSR sector. The money will be spent for the development of the environment."
He said PET bottles and PET related packaging materials are widely used in Bangladesh.


