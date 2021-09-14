Britain urges net zero shipping emissions by 2050

LONDON, Sept 13: Britain, host of this year's COP26 climate change summit, called Monday for net zero global shipping emissions by 2050 and the launch of non-polluting commercial vessels by 2025.

The UK government wants to "chart a course" for cleaner shipping, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on the first day of London's international shipping week maritime event.

The zero target needs agreement from the International Maritime Organisation, the Department for Transport added in a statement, noting that shipping currently accounts for three percent of global emissions.

"As a maritime nation with a rich history, and host of COP26 this year, we are proud to be at the forefront of the greener era for maritime, charting an international course for the future of clean shipping," Shapps said in the statement.

"Taking action now allows us to lead the charge on this global shift, creating highly-skilled jobs for British workers and shaping the landscape for what clean shipping and trade will look like for future generations." -AFP





