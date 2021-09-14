bKash holds workshop on MFS abuse prevention in Ctg

bKash has recently organized a workshop for the law enforcement officers of Chattogram to create awareness on prevention of abuses in Mobile Financial Services (MFS).

bKash, with the co-operation of Cartogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) organized the workshop which was attended by 250 investigation officers of CMP and bKash officers at Dampara Police Lines in the city. Saleh Mohammad Tanvir, Commissioner, Chattogram Metropolitan Police was present as the Chief Guest at the workshop. A.K.M. Monirul Karim, EVP and Head of External Affairs of bKash was also present at the event.

bKash conducted the workshop in Chattogram as part of its nationwide awareness campaign to ensure proper usage of MFS, prevent criminal activities in financial sector and minimize the overall abuse in MFS industry. The workshop discussed on the types of crimes committed abusing MFS, the importance of information exchange related to investigation to apprehend criminals and various steps taken by bKash to prevent the abuse of the MFS platform. The workshop also emphasized on maintaining full compliance through creating awareness to prevent financial crimes. -UNB











