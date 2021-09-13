Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225

Education Minister Dipu Moni has temporarily suspended the principal of Azimpur Government Girls School and College for failing to keep classrooms clean during an inspection of the institution's preparations for reopening.
MA Khair, spokesman for the education ministry,
    confirmed the minister's decision on Sunday.
"We found one of the rooms unclean," said Prof Syed Md Golam Faruk, the director general of secondary and higher education, who accompanied Dipu Moni during the inspection. "First we will ask the principal for an official explanation."
Hasibur Rahman, the suspended principal of the school, said the minister was "disturbed after she saw the inside of a storage room during the inspection".
"At the time, I didn't get the chance to mention that it was just a storage room. I only have about 15 days left on the job. Only they can say what they will do now. The honourable DG said they will ask for my explanation first."
All educational institutions have been ordered to carefully clean classrooms ahead of their reopening. One of the inspection officials said that other members of the monitoring committee responsible for the school would also be temporarily suspended due to the mistake.
"Not everyone is alert to cleanliness and hygiene," said Dipu Moni. "Those who are inspecting educational institutions need to watch for this. We must inspect every nook and cranny to ensure schools are clean. We are doing the best we can."
"A control room has been set up in each district to monitor the situation. We will release the contact numbers for these control rooms later on. Anyone can call these numbers and inform us of any problems at educational institutions and we will take steps to remedy them."    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban say will allow women at univs, but mixed classes banned
Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
Newly released FBI memo hints at Saudi link with 9/11 hijackers
Law Ministry for easing Khaleda’s jail term for 6 more months
HC issues rule on Health Secy, DGHS, 16 hospitals to respond within 4 weeks  
World Bank delays financing road safety project decision: Quader
Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
Back to school in the midst of pandemic


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft