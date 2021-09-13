

Law Ministry for easing Khaleda’s jail term for 6 more months

Law Minister Anisul Haque told the media on Sunday, "In response to the application of Khaleda Zia's family the Law Ministry has given this opinion. However, we did not make any comments on her family's request for giving permission to take her abroad for treatment."

"The relevant file has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs," Anisul Haque said and added, "As per rules, the file has to be sent to the Prime Minister Office for approval from the Home Ministry. The Law Minister said the

Home Ministry would issue a notification if it got the green signal from the Prime Minister Office."

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal is in Germany on an official visit. He is scheduled to return home on Sunday.

The former prime minister was freed from jail on March 25 last year after the government suspended her jail sentences for six months. The government on September 15 extended the suspension of the jail sentences for six months for the first time.

Khaleda walked out of jail at a time when the world was hit by Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, she did not even visit any hospital for treatment. However, doctors visited her at home regularly.

The BNP chief landed in jail on February 8 in 2017 after being sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in Dhaka in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

On October 30 the following year, the High Court enhanced her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal in the case.

The former premier was convicted by another special court in Dhaka in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case on October 29 in 2018. She was sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment by the court.









