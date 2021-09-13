HC issues rule on Health Secy, DGHS, 16 hospitals to respond within 4 weeks  

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the Health Ministry to investigate the allegation of not making use of 28 medical diagnostic equipment for long in 16 government hospitals.

The Secretary of the Health Services Division of the Health Ministry has been asked to comply with the order and submit a report to the HC.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Adv Manoj Kumar Bhowmik as public interest litigation.

A rule was issued asking the authorities concerned to explain why the negligence of not using the equipment for long should not be declared illegal.

The Health Services Secretary, the Director General of DGHS, and the Directors of 16 hospitals have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

On August 24, a report was published in a national daily saying 28 medical equipment remained unused at 16 government

hospitals.

In the report, 28 diagnostic devices including X-ray, ultrasonogram (USG) and ECG machines and ventilators are left packed in 16 government hospitals of the country. And some of those have already gone out of order while some more are about to get damaged.

Thirteen X-ray machines, six ventilators, four ultrasonography machines, an ECG machines, a laparoscopy, a culture incubator, a hot air oven and an autoclave machine have been lying unpacked in various medical college hospitals, district hospitals and upazila health complexes.







