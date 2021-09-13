Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Diagnostic Equipment Left Unused

HC issues rule on Health Secy, DGHS, 16 hospitals to respond within 4 weeks  

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the Health Ministry to investigate the allegation of not making use of 28 medical diagnostic equipment for long in 16 government hospitals.
The Secretary of the Health Services Division of the Health Ministry has been asked to comply with the order and submit a report to the HC.  
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Adv Manoj Kumar Bhowmik as public interest litigation.  
A rule was issued asking the authorities concerned to explain why the negligence of not using the equipment for long should not be declared illegal.
The Health Services Secretary, the Director General of DGHS, and the Directors of 16 hospitals have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.  
On August 24, a report was published in a national daily saying 28 medical equipment remained unused at 16 government
    hospitals.
In the report, 28 diagnostic devices including X-ray, ultrasonogram (USG) and ECG machines and ventilators are left packed in 16 government hospitals of the country. And some of those have already gone out of order while some more are about to get damaged.
Thirteen X-ray machines, six ventilators, four ultrasonography machines, an ECG machines, a laparoscopy, a culture incubator, a hot air oven and an autoclave machine have been lying unpacked in various medical college hospitals, district hospitals and upazila health complexes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban say will allow women at univs, but mixed classes banned
Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
Newly released FBI memo hints at Saudi link with 9/11 hijackers
Law Ministry for easing Khaleda’s jail term for 6 more months
HC issues rule on Health Secy, DGHS, 16 hospitals to respond within 4 weeks  
World Bank delays financing road safety project decision: Quader
Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
Back to school in the midst of pandemic


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft