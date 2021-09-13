World Bank delays financing road safety project decision: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said that the World Bank is delaying its decision to finance Bangladesh's road safety project, despite repeatedly expressing interest on it.

He said this while inaugurating nine bridges under the Dhaka zone virtually from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.

Quader said, "The World Bank has made delays after expressing interest in financing the road safety project several times. If they don't come, Bangladesh will

implement the project with its own funding."

According to a new World Bank report, Bangladesh needs to invest about US $7.8 billion over the next decade to halve its road accident fatalities.

Quader instructed the authorities concerned to expedite the work on roads and bridges across the country and make up for the delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister expected a revolutionary change to take place in the communication sector across the country once the under-construction projects are completed.









