Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

“All the Prime Minister’s Men”

Court issues warrant of arrest against Sami, 3 others

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Sunday took into cognizance charge sheet against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, Zulkarnain Saer Khan alias Sami, a character of Al Jazeera report, "All the Prime Minister's Men" and five others in a case filed over allegedly spreading rumours and carrying out anti-government activities.
The five other accused are Swedish-Bangladeshi journalist Tasneem Khalil who runs Netra News, Minhaj Mannan Emon, managing director of BLE Securities and shareholder-director of Dhaka Stock Exchange, Didarul Islam, a member of politico-civic organisation called Rashtrachinta, Ashik Imran and Shapan Wahed.
After taking cognizance of the case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA), Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of the Tribunal issued arrest warrants against Sami, Tasmeem, Ashik and Shapan, said Special PP Nazrul Islam Shamim.
Of them, Kishore, Minhaj and Didarul were earlier arrested and they are now on bail while the others are on the run.
The Al Jazeera report, which was aired on February 1, levelled various allegations against Bangladesh Army chief General Aziz Ahmed and his brothers, which went viral on the social media.
The Judge also directed the Officer-in-Charge of Ramna Police Station to submit the reports on execution of the arrest
    warrants by September 30.
Writer Mushtaq Ahmed's name was dropped from the charge sheet as he died at Kashimpur High Security Jail on February 25.
Investigation Officer Md Afsar Ahmed, a sub-inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, on June 13 submitted the supplementary charge sheet with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.
On May 6 last year, RAB -3's Assistant Director Abu Bakar Siddique filed the case against 11 people, including Kishore, Mushtaq, Didarul and Minhaj with Ramna Police Station under the DSA.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban say will allow women at univs, but mixed classes banned
Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
Newly released FBI memo hints at Saudi link with 9/11 hijackers
Law Ministry for easing Khaleda’s jail term for 6 more months
HC issues rule on Health Secy, DGHS, 16 hospitals to respond within 4 weeks  
World Bank delays financing road safety project decision: Quader
Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
Back to school in the midst of pandemic


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft