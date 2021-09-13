Court issues warrant of arrest against Sami, 3 others

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Sunday took into cognizance charge sheet against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, Zulkarnain Saer Khan alias Sami, a character of Al Jazeera report, "All the Prime Minister's Men" and five others in a case filed over allegedly spreading rumours and carrying out anti-government activities.

The five other accused are Swedish-Bangladeshi journalist Tasneem Khalil who runs Netra News, Minhaj Mannan Emon, managing director of BLE Securities and shareholder-director of Dhaka Stock Exchange, Didarul Islam, a member of politico-civic organisation called Rashtrachinta, Ashik Imran and Shapan Wahed.

After taking cognizance of the case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA), Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of the Tribunal issued arrest warrants against Sami, Tasmeem, Ashik and Shapan, said Special PP Nazrul Islam Shamim.

Of them, Kishore, Minhaj and Didarul were earlier arrested and they are now on bail while the others are on the run.

The Al Jazeera report, which was aired on February 1, levelled various allegations against Bangladesh Army chief General Aziz Ahmed and his brothers, which went viral on the social media.

The Judge also directed the Officer-in-Charge of Ramna Police Station to submit the reports on execution of the arrest

warrants by September 30.

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed's name was dropped from the charge sheet as he died at Kashimpur High Security Jail on February 25.

Investigation Officer Md Afsar Ahmed, a sub-inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, on June 13 submitted the supplementary charge sheet with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

On May 6 last year, RAB -3's Assistant Director Abu Bakar Siddique filed the case against 11 people, including Kishore, Mushtaq, Didarul and Minhaj with Ramna Police Station under the DSA.







