319 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours

As many as 319 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours ending 8:00am on Sunday, said a statement sent from the Health Emergency Operations Center and Control Room of the Department of Health on Sunday.

Of the newly admitted patients, 244 are in Dhaka and 76 in other districts, goes the statement.

At present, a total of

1,269 dengue patients are admitted in various government and private hospitals in the country, 1,089 of them 41 in Dhaka.

This year 13,875 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals from January 1 to September 12.

During the time, 12,561 patients returned home from the hospital while 54 people have died due to dengue so far.

The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on September 7.

In August, the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases of the current year.

In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no deaths.

Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1.









