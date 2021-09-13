

PM asks people to maintain austerity in using electricity

"The production cost of electricity is much higher. To provide services to subscribers, we're giving huge subsidies. The billing price is much lower than the production cost."

The Prime Minister said this while speaking at a programme to inaugurate five power plants with a total capacity of 879 MW through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The programme was held in the Bijoy Hall of Bidyut Bhaban.

Requesting all to be careful about unnecessary usage of electricity, the Primer said, "How much subsidies can the government provide if people do not maintain austerity? That should be taken care of."

She also stressed the importance of keeping the environment in mind while taking any development project.

"We must focus on the

environment while taking any project. We always should take protective measures before taking any step," she said.

The five power plants are 400-MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Bibiyana-3 in Habiganj, up-gradation of 150-MW Power Plant to 225-MW Combined Cycle Power Plant in Sylhet, 100-MW Power Plant Unit-2 at Zulda in Chattogram, 104-MW Power Plant at Meghnaghat in Narayanganj and 100-MW Power Plant at Madhumoti in Bagerhat.

The Power Ministry has successfully constructed 119 power plants with an electricity production capacity of 20,293MW since assuming power in 2009, she said.

However, the government had targeted to generate 24,000 MW electricity by 2021, and the target has already been exceeded as it reached 25,235 MW (including captive power), which was 4,942 MW in 2009, bringing around 99.5 percent of the population under electricity coverage.

The Prime Minister said the transmission lines have to be set up alongside increasing the production to meet the demand.

Hasina said the main aim of the government is to extensively provide electricity to rural areas so that the scope of employment generation increases.

"The overall development of rural people is on top of our priority list. That's why we've given the highest importance to communications and power lines," she said.

She said both the solvency and purchasing power of people in rural areas have increased as they can now afford TV, refrigerator and in many cases AC also.

She added, "Their capacity has increased gradually and it has grown even more, it's our desire. There will be no disparity and people will get every facility."

The per capita electricity generation reached 560kWh, which was only 220kWh in 2009. The system loss has been brought down to 8.49 percent from 14.33 percent, the Power Ministry said.

Prime Minister's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Bir Bikram and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid also spoke in the ceremony at Power Division while Power Division's Secretary Md Habibur Rahman highlighted the overall development of power sectors under the Awami League government.

The Prime Minister also highlighted her government's long-term plans such as Perspective Plan, Vision-2041, and Delta Plan-2100 to turn Bangladesh into a developed country and hoped that generation to generation will pull the country forward with this pace of development following the plans.

She continued that Bangladesh is an independent country and it will continue its progress keeping the head high with esteem, so "(You people) let not allow anyone again to enchain you in slavery."

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the ceremony at the Ganabhaban. A video documentary on the five power plants was screened at the ceremony.

Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, Hasina said the government is providing vaccines for people so that no one is left out of it, no matter what the cost is. She requested all to maintain health guidelines even after taking vaccines.

Hasina, however, admitted that the development pace in the country has suffered a setback due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Premier also unveiled the cover of a publication titled '100' on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







