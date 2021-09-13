Video
Covid again on upward trend 51 more die, 1,871 infected

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 296
Staff Correspondent

Fifty one more people died of Covid-19 in 24 hours till 8am on Sunday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With this the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country has reached 26,937 and the death rate now stands at 1.76 percent.
A total of 25,074 samples were tested in 24 hours. At least 1,871 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 1,530,413 across the country, added the press release.
    The current positivity rate is 7.46 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.55 percent.
At least 3,586 Covid-19 patients recovered during the period, said the press release. The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,478,821 and the recovery rate at 96.63 percent.
Among the 51 deceased, 22 were men and 29 women. Of them, one was between 11-20, two were between 21-30, three between 31-40, seven between 41-50, 16 between 51-60 and 22 were above 60 years old, added the release.


