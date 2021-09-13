Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 September, 2021, 5:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

HC asks govt to ensure patients emergency medical services

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the government to ensure emergency medical service whenever a person is brought to the hospital or clinic for treatment.
The HC said that the concerned hospital authorities cannot refuse to provide emergency health care to that person.
If a hospital or clinic lacks such an emergency healthcare service, then the person should be referred to the nearest hospital where emergency services are available, the HC said.
A virtual HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by right organisations Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) and Academy of Law and Policy (ALAP) as public interest litigation, seeking necessary directives to build up a legal structure in the health sector.
Barrister Rashna Imam appeared for the writ petition during the hearing.
The HC asked the government to submit a list of all private-government hospitals and clinics which provide emergency health care within three months.
The court also issued a rule asking the respondents why refusing to provide emergency health care to a sick person should not be declared illegal.
The secretary of health services of the Health Ministry, DG of DGHS, president of BMDC and president of Bangladesh Private Hospital, Clinic and Diagnostic Owners Association have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.
The court also fixed January 18 in the upcoming year for further hearing and order in this regard.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC asks govt to ensure patients emergency medical services
Body of day-old baby recovered in city
20 years on, war on terror grinds along with no end in sight
Wife of Constable found dead in Manikganj
Guardians not prepared to send  English medium students schools
‘Quad’ leaders to meet in Washington this month
PM favours graft in govt’s Ashrayan Project: Rizvi
AL joint meeting on poll nomination today


Latest News
CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hrs from Sep 15
Mahi ties the knot again
Myanmar's Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance
Court to deliver verdict against DGHS driver Sept 20
No public exams before SSC from 2023, no final exams till class III
PM for making education programmes time-befitting
4 of a family held over ex-Ctg UP member murder
Minor girl, tortured by stepmother, dies at DMCH
13 dead in Algeria bus crash
Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand
Most Read News
Pandemic time public health communication
Ensuring sustainable development at local level
Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport
Tourist goes missing in Bandarban’s waterfall
National football team return home
Shanaj champion, Banani runner-up of DRU women's sprint
27 more Bangladeshis return through Darshana checkpost
A truck gets stuck at the caved in portion of Bonde Ali Bridge
How to combat dengue?
Ivory Coast military helicopter crash kills
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft