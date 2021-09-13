HC asks govt to ensure patients emergency medical services

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the government to ensure emergency medical service whenever a person is brought to the hospital or clinic for treatment.

The HC said that the concerned hospital authorities cannot refuse to provide emergency health care to that person.

If a hospital or clinic lacks such an emergency healthcare service, then the person should be referred to the nearest hospital where emergency services are available, the HC said.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by right organisations Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) and Academy of Law and Policy (ALAP) as public interest litigation, seeking necessary directives to build up a legal structure in the health sector.

Barrister Rashna Imam appeared for the writ petition during the hearing.

The HC asked the government to submit a list of all private-government hospitals and clinics which provide emergency health care within three months.

The court also issued a rule asking the respondents why refusing to provide emergency health care to a sick person should not be declared illegal.

The secretary of health services of the Health Ministry, DG of DGHS, president of BMDC and president of Bangladesh Private Hospital, Clinic and Diagnostic Owners Association have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

The court also fixed January 18 in the upcoming year for further hearing and order in this regard.