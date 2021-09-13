Video
CEB monitoring team visits educational institutions in Chattogram

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 12: Chattogram Education Board (CEB) has formed a monitoring team to monitor whether educational institutions are complying with the directives of government after the reopening of schools and colleges.
Visiting Chattogram Collegiate School and Dr. Khastgir Government Girls High School on Sunday, the monitoring team led by CEB Controller of Examinations Narayan Chandra Nath and Deputy Secretary Mohammad Belal Hossain expressed satisfaction over the hygiene rules amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
Besides, two more teams of CEB are supervising different educational institutions in Chattogram. Narayan Chandra Nath said, "I discussed with the teachers and students about hygiene and maintaining government guidelines. I have seen they took utmost caution about this."
Sources said the authorities of different educational institutions welcomed students to classrooms alter long closure of nearly one and a half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Primary Education Completion (PEC) examinees attended classes in the district today maintaining government guidelines and health rules, the sources added.    -BSS
Rejoinder
The Daily Observer in its September 11 issue published a photo of the meeting between Bangladesh Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller when the later called on him at the Army Headquarters in the capital. We regret our inadvertent error in mentioning the date and it should read Thursday instead of Friday.





