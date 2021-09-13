Acute fertilizer crisis hit farmers

It is worrying to note that when the demand of fertilizer is at peak, also an artificial crisis of it is brewing in Narail. As a result, farmers there are counting days with great uncertainty.



Fertilizer is directly linked to the quality yield of crops. So, if it is not applied in time due to scarcity or high price, there remains a possible chance of farmers' labour throughout the year to go in vein.



According to a recent news report published in this daily, farmers in Narail are not getting Urea, TSP and MoP fertilizers in sufficient amount at fair prices. Reportedly they have to pay Tk 5 extra for securing per kg fertilizer, since these fertilizers are not available in shops and retail markets of the district.



It is no short of a sheer display of negligence on the part of administration to those who grow food for us ignoring heated sun and rain.



However, negatives impacts of this fertilizer crisis during this high season of T-Aman (Transplanted Aman) and imminent winter vegetables season carries due rationales.



It needs to be mentioned that 42 BCIC (Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation) dealers are working in the district's 39 unions with one sub dealer in each ward.



However, while the BCIC is showing cargo problem related delay as the cause of this fertilizer crisis - farmers and sub dealers are blaming on BCIC dealers - who are allegedly selling it at higher prices in retail markets at the dead of night.



Without a thorough investigation it isn't possible to confirm who the real culprit is. But, surely in the midst of this blame game, continuing between BCIC dealers and sub dealers, farmers are the worst victim of this crisis.



There is no denying from the past experience that a nexus between syndicate of dealers, hoarders and retailers are actively operating behind the scene to capitalize on farmers' vulnerability to manipulate the fertilizer market.



This fertilizer crisis is not confined to Narail alone. The dilemma is witnesses at different districts of the country. Nothing can be achieved by depriving farmers from their due share of fertilizers. Cheaper price and easy access of to fertilizer facilities including other necessary agricultural equipment for the farmers must be guaranteed.



We expect that the fertilizer crisis in Narail will find a meaningful solution immediately through collective actions taken by authorities concerned.



Government must translate its pledge of ensuring a farmer friendly environment into reality by redoubling its efforts. We urge the government to figure out a plan so that farmers can collect fertilizers without interferences of any middleman at a fair price. We believe, if the involvement of unscrupulous dealers is averted, a better yield is possible.

