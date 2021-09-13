Video
Letter To the Editor

Severe traffic congestion in capital

Published : Monday, 13 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200

Dear Sir
On the first day of school reopening, the traffic system in Dhaka city almost collapsed as roads proved unable to deal with the rush. Compounding the problem was the closure of a number of routes for metro rail and other development projects, which pushed traffic volume onto other nearby roads today causing massive congestion.

Office-goers and students of different institutions suffered a long delay in reaching their destination due to congestion. Such severe tailbacks are the effect of ongoing development activities, increase in vehicles on city roads and disregard for traffic rules. Meanwhile, the Traffic Division of Dhaka has assured that the gridlock issue will decline after the completion of ongoing mega projects--including the metro rail and WASA activities. They also admitted that controlling the traffic has become difficult due to development work going on at various roads. The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) last week said they had two ongoing projects at the time.

The city dwellers have to face unbearable suffering due to traffic jam. Authorities must complete the development activities as soon as possible.

Ali Ahammad
Over email



