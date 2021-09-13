

9/11 and its aftermath



The 102 minutes incident was the grave epicentre of all political debates and TV Shows for the last two decades that will be continuing to the last page of history. The 102 minutes is nothing but the horrid 9/11, the most deadly terrorist attack, led by Al-Qaeda that has tremendously altered world politics. The incident has given rise to another grim phase of Islam phobia throughout the world. This made a big number of people insecure religiously and politically.



Marking the 20th anniversary of the historical, remarkable, horrific, grim, derogative, tragic and piteous day of the 21st century, 9/11 exhibits how world politics has tremendously been altered within the last 20 years. No misgiving that the anecdote is the richest in international politics in exhibiting the major alternation in the world politics and the nature of the US strategy of conducting dominant role in the world order.



Nine eleven introduced us to 'war on terror', the longest war of US history, mass massacre in Afghanistan, losing of billions of dollars, making of thousands of refugees and migrants, the horrendous portrayal of war crime, NATO role in a diverse dimension, the major extents of Western media propaganda, bunches of conspiracies from the east and overall another worthless war conducted by the US after Vietnam war.



In retrospect, on this day more than 3,000 people were killed in the two major terrorist attacks taken place in the World Trade Center (Twin-tower) conducted by Al-Qaeda hijacking US aeroplanes. The third attack was on Pentagon, the central of the US military, and the fourth attack of the aeroplane crash got razed in Pennsylvania's sky before reaching the destination. The then-president of the US, George Walker Bush had been enjoying a programme with children in a school but soon his official informed him of the incidents.



President Bush got baffled after listening to this shocking attack. Having nonplus and anxiousness he left the school and went to the safe zone urged by the security forces. At night he delivered a speech at a press conference and warned to start 'War on Terror'. No sooner had the occurrences brought about than the US commenced and entered into the longest war of its history on October 7, 2021.



However, 20 years have passed and the war got halted with maximizing nothing but trauma, costs, deaths, and refugees. By the 31st of August, the United States terminated the war evacuating their all personnel and forces. People around the world have experienced, what a horrific nature the evacuation was! What has been gained by the US in this war? Was it all valueless? They are the most salient and cores questions coined by scholars in nowadays' discussions.



The US is a country of a military-industrial complex. It needs war to sell and operate its arms produced for nothing but business. It needs endless war to run its economy as the biggest part of its market is adorned by arms. These are the open secrets. From this perspective, the US won this war as could utilise a major amount of its arms and cut off a bigger amount of taxes held by the industrialists. Going beyond this, we find it more and more critical. Scholars argue it was a horrid depiction of modern colonialism and imperialism. It vanished thousands of people and faded billions of dollars for nothing and made the US criticised all over the world.



After the killing of Osama Bin Laden in May 2011 the US could bring a halt to this war but lingered in Afghanistan relishing the dominance. The US brought about many modifications in Afghanistan economically and politically but it has also conducted uncountable war crimes, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch researches found.



However, at the end of the day, the US brought this war to a halt and came back to the homeland. World politics is all about interest and relative gain. Though the US lost explicitly, implicitly it has also accomplished a lot. US' internationalist policy is equivocal.



It is not so lucid to understand by illustrating and deciphering a phenomenon from some distinct perspectives. On the other hand, Afghanistan is also rejoicing a flow of independent politics. It is a great challenge for the Taliban to run this country, destroyed economically and politically, as they were a non-state actor. It is a state to run and deal with, not a war to fire and bomb.

The writer is a freelance columnist and student, Department of International Relations,

University of Dhaka.







The 102 minutes has perished nearly 3000 lives and made 0.15 million people unemployed in the United States within a day. The 102 minutes incited commencing the longest war of the US history in Afghanistan in the name of 'War on Terror'. The 102 minutes obliterated millions of innocent people in Afghanistan last 20 years. The 102 minutes provoked the US to lose more than 80 billion dollars for nothing explicitly.The 102 minutes incident was the grave epicentre of all political debates and TV Shows for the last two decades that will be continuing to the last page of history. The 102 minutes is nothing but the horrid 9/11, the most deadly terrorist attack, led by Al-Qaeda that has tremendously altered world politics. The incident has given rise to another grim phase of Islam phobia throughout the world. This made a big number of people insecure religiously and politically.Marking the 20th anniversary of the historical, remarkable, horrific, grim, derogative, tragic and piteous day of the 21st century, 9/11 exhibits how world politics has tremendously been altered within the last 20 years. No misgiving that the anecdote is the richest in international politics in exhibiting the major alternation in the world politics and the nature of the US strategy of conducting dominant role in the world order.Nine eleven introduced us to 'war on terror', the longest war of US history, mass massacre in Afghanistan, losing of billions of dollars, making of thousands of refugees and migrants, the horrendous portrayal of war crime, NATO role in a diverse dimension, the major extents of Western media propaganda, bunches of conspiracies from the east and overall another worthless war conducted by the US after Vietnam war.In retrospect, on this day more than 3,000 people were killed in the two major terrorist attacks taken place in the World Trade Center (Twin-tower) conducted by Al-Qaeda hijacking US aeroplanes. The third attack was on Pentagon, the central of the US military, and the fourth attack of the aeroplane crash got razed in Pennsylvania's sky before reaching the destination. The then-president of the US, George Walker Bush had been enjoying a programme with children in a school but soon his official informed him of the incidents.President Bush got baffled after listening to this shocking attack. Having nonplus and anxiousness he left the school and went to the safe zone urged by the security forces. At night he delivered a speech at a press conference and warned to start 'War on Terror'. No sooner had the occurrences brought about than the US commenced and entered into the longest war of its history on October 7, 2021.However, 20 years have passed and the war got halted with maximizing nothing but trauma, costs, deaths, and refugees. By the 31st of August, the United States terminated the war evacuating their all personnel and forces. People around the world have experienced, what a horrific nature the evacuation was! What has been gained by the US in this war? Was it all valueless? They are the most salient and cores questions coined by scholars in nowadays' discussions.The US is a country of a military-industrial complex. It needs war to sell and operate its arms produced for nothing but business. It needs endless war to run its economy as the biggest part of its market is adorned by arms. These are the open secrets. From this perspective, the US won this war as could utilise a major amount of its arms and cut off a bigger amount of taxes held by the industrialists. Going beyond this, we find it more and more critical. Scholars argue it was a horrid depiction of modern colonialism and imperialism. It vanished thousands of people and faded billions of dollars for nothing and made the US criticised all over the world.After the killing of Osama Bin Laden in May 2011 the US could bring a halt to this war but lingered in Afghanistan relishing the dominance. The US brought about many modifications in Afghanistan economically and politically but it has also conducted uncountable war crimes, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch researches found.However, at the end of the day, the US brought this war to a halt and came back to the homeland. World politics is all about interest and relative gain. Though the US lost explicitly, implicitly it has also accomplished a lot. US' internationalist policy is equivocal.It is not so lucid to understand by illustrating and deciphering a phenomenon from some distinct perspectives. On the other hand, Afghanistan is also rejoicing a flow of independent politics. It is a great challenge for the Taliban to run this country, destroyed economically and politically, as they were a non-state actor. It is a state to run and deal with, not a war to fire and bomb.The writer is a freelance columnist and student, Department of International Relations,University of Dhaka.