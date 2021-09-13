

Look for other avenues to continue life



Nervous as I was, I ran to Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Choudhury and Abdur Razzak for their advice, guidance and help. Both of them were taken aback but wanted to help me with all their strength. They were however, not favoured by the university administration and the government. They knew and so did I that their influence would not work on the establishment.



In this situation a lucky coincidence made me meet my favourite teacher of History in Dhaka College, Mir Anwar Ali. He was a kind and affectionate man who wanted to do the best to help his former students. He had gone on deputation in the Ministry of Education and Culture and became its Advisor. What was more important was the fact that a number of members of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) who were in 1966 Secretaries to the Provincial government were his friends. Prominent among them were Mr Kafil Uddin Mahmud, the Finance Secretary.



His friends and Colleagues included Mr Borhan Uddin Ahmed, CSP who was the Home Secretary, dealing with political affairs, police and prisons. Mr Mir Anwar Ali spoke with Mr Kafil Uddin Mahmud who agreed to take me along with Mr Anwar Ali to Mr Borhan Uddin Ahmed. Mr Kafil Uddin said, "if anyone can really help Shelley it is Borhan."



I still remember the mid day in mid 1966 when we met in Mr Borhan Uddin's office room in the then East Pakistan Secretariat (incidentally the same room remains the office of the Home Secretary of Bangladesh even today). There was a fifth gentleman in the room sitting comfortably on a sofa and smoking a large Cigar. The interesting thing was that the Cigar ash hung to the main body without falling off.



I was impressed and amazed. I came to learn that he was Mr Abul Ehsan, CSP at that time the Divisional Commissioner of Khulna. He looked at Kafil Uddin and said, "so Kafil, you have become finance!" Kafil Uddin nodded and asked Ehsan, "Have you been able to control things in Khulna?" Mr Ehsan replied with a smile, "yes, but I have not been still able to control the rain in Khulna!"



On Mr Mir Anwar Ali's urging Mr Kafil Uddin briefed my subject to Borhan Uddin. He listened carefully and patiently. Then he picked up the phone and spoke in a low voice to some body. Then looking at us he said in his characteristic style, "why does your Vice-Chancellor listen to the Police. He is not serving in the Police department. Why does not he tear up the police report and throw it into the dustbin?" The assembled senior officers burst into laughter. Mr Borhan Uddin who spoke those words in pure Dhakaiya Bangla also laughed with.



Then he became serious and said to me, "I shall try my best to help you. But cannot guarantee any positive result". Mr Mir Anwar Ali and I thanked him but as we came out of the room we saw no hope of things moving in my favour, I knew that the government of the day like all dictatorships was firm in their resolve to crush plurality and promote dead uniformity. In that contest my days in Dhaka University were numbered. I have to look for other avenues to continue life and work.



Worried as I was my sadness and gloom did not escape attention of affectionate teacher Abdur Razzak. One evening as I sat alone in a corner of the Teacher's Club. He came and sat beside me. He knew the details of my problem. Lovingly touching my shoulder he said, "Don't be afraid there will be a path out of your trouble. What education and university will lose, Law or Journalism will gain. You will be welcomed by both Professions if the University really makes you leave it." He further said, "Day after tomorrow be ready for breakfast with a successful young Lawyer. I shall take you to him and search for a new avenue."



True to his words Professor Razzak took me to a nice one storied building in Dhanmondi on the appointed morning. There we were received warmly by a young and kind couple, rising lawyer Dr. Kamal Hossain and his wife Hamida Hossain. Mr Razzak had already briefed Dr. Kamal Hossain about me. He was then an active partner of the reputed Law farm "Kamal Hossain and Haidermota." During breakfast Dr. Hossain told me, "If the University is unable to keep you, our farm will finance your studies for Bar-at Law in London.



The only condition will be on return as a Barrister you will serve our organization for five years." I still remember how his words made Professor Razzak even more delighted and happy than me. I, of course, felt encouraged and enthused. There was after all a sign of light in engulfing darkness. As it often happens in life the opportunities offered are not always possible to accept. Events and circumstances did not allow me to accept the attractive offer of Dr. Kamal Hossain. Life had quietly drawn up its own blue print for me.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".









