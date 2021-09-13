

Digital banks to spur small business growth



Currently informal vendors of which many do have good daily turnover are neither getting banking facilities as they cannot comply with bank requirements for getting loans nor tapping the opportunities of mobile financial services as there is a limit in transactions. Digital banking is a tool that can meet their demands without collateral or transaction bars that the MFS offer.



Among the existing informal economic activities, if 50 per cent are included into formal economic activities under a digital banking channel, there will be streamlining for institutional banking for them, increasing their efforts and transforming them to do business in a modern technology-based banking system. It is a much-talked issue of supporting micro and small businesses. The government has already formulated many policies on how they could be supported, but there is little progress.



Many micro-entrepreneurs are capable to borrow a good amount of money for their business through banking channel, but they can't do so as they fail to provide necessary papers. If they want to transact over mobile financial services, they also can't do it as there is a transaction limit. In my business experience, I have witnessed the problem. So, it is my plan to go for a digital bank to help them. I want to form a Digital Bank to support our micro, cottage and small businesses to grow further.



My company Nagad also plans to go for such digital bank. I think a good numbers of the micro, cottage and small business people face trouble in transacting money. We have already planned to introduce such a bank with no transaction limits and no collateral. Technology usage in every sphere of life is at the core of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR). The financial sector is at the forefront of 4IR globally, and Bangladesh is not an exception. Technological innovations in financial services, popularly known as Fintech, bring disruptions to the conventional banking system.



This millennium generation's wide acceptance of technology forced the financial market to revisit and adjust the way of doing business by adopting technology. Two aspects of such digital revolution in the banking business are (i) Digitization and (ii) Digitalization. Banking digitizing means converting manual or paper-based documentation into digital format and changing the business rules/procedures to accommodate those.



Digitalizing banking is a whole new way of doing business. Digitalization of banking or digital banking is the application of technology to ensure seamless end-to-end electronic processing of banking operations/ transactions. Digital banking is also known as electronic banking, cyber banking, or virtual banking, which can be conducted from anywhere. Digital banks reduce operating costs, so it is possible to provide services with cheaper costs, ensure maximum utility to the clients, minimize errors, and enhance services that provide a better user experience.



Financial technologies e.g. Internet of Things, Block chain Technology, Augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), Open APIs, Big Data, Machine Learning, Robo advice, Smart contracts and Cloud computing could be used separately or all together to bring numerous benefits to the financial system as well as to consumers.



This new business model of digital banking is getting very popular worldwide, especially at the retail level. Traditional banks understand the growing customer demand for digital access and convenience and are aware of new competition within and outside the banking industry. Banks also recognize the adoption of various existing and emerging technologies will optimize their workflow and lower operational costs.



From the experience of other countries, it has been found that collaboration between traditional banks and Fintech firms often resulted in the best form of the digital bank. Countries like Australia, Brazil, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the UAE, and the KSA have already successfully implemented digital banking to meet the ever-growing client demand. The prospect of such banking services in Bangladesh has already been partially demonstrated by the Mobile Financial Services (MFS) providers like Nagad, Rocket and bKash.



As cyber security is a concern in these vast financial transactions, it is essential to remember that technology should be outsourced from reliable sources. Keeping in mind the security risks, breach of privacy, the disparity in services, cybercrime, systemic risks and others, anyone who wants to go for digital banking must use a high firewall security system. To ensure cyber security, regulators also need to take the appropriate stance to strike a balance between innovations in customer protection and monetary policy transmission.



Banks in Bangladesh have already realized the importance and opportunities of digital banking and are experimenting with different models like creating a partnership with MFS to offer banking services, or creating subsidiaries with Fintech firms.

The writer is the managing director of mobile financial service provider Nagad















