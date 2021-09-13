

Challenges to return of University’s normal education



Meanwhile, it was announced that educational institutions from primary to higher secondary level would be opened. Once again, the excitement of walking on their own campus arose in the university level students. They are full of hope that the opening of the University of Life will be announced very soon.



The government really deserves to be thanked for taking such a timely decision to open an educational institution. Because, after a while, there was a lot of pressure on the government to open educational institutions. At that time, it was said that if everything is opened, where the obstacle to open only educational institutions was. The government has remained firmly silent in all criticisms, patiently not listening to anyone's criticism. Because, in the terrible grip of the epidemic, a small mistake could have caused a huge damage.



Yes, there was an obstacle. As Bangladesh is a very densely populated country. There is a lack of public awareness about it. On the other hand, most educational institutions have more students than capacity. It is almost impossible to follow a complete hygiene rule there. The government has said that the university can open with this announcement if it wants. However, the decision is being given to the administration of the university. It is hoped that the university will be opened soon.



Now let's come to the topic of vaccines for teachers, students and staff of the university. At the beginning of August, one lakh 79 thousand 261 students of the university have registered for vaccination. Of these, 69,914 people received the first dose of vaccine. 6,072 people got two doses. Besides, almost all government level teachers have been vaccinated. On the other hand, at the beginning of this month, out of three lakh 63 thousand 222 teachers and employees of private educational institutions, two lakh 8 thousand 426 people have been vaccinated. There are about 84,000 teachers left. Besides, more than 34,000 teachers of the university have registered for vaccination, out of which more than 30,000 have been vaccinated. The rest of the teachers are also expected to get vaccinated within this month. That is, most of the university's residential students have already been vaccinated.



Almost all the public universities in Bangladesh have their own medical centres which are not fully equipped to provide complete medical care. As a result, in any case, if any member of the university family falls ill, they are sent to the nearest health centre with first aid. In other words, in a word, there is no complete medical system in them, as a result of which the sick students are often in great danger.



Besides, in case of an epidemic, all the medical centres that keep the university hall open will play an ineffective role. Therefore, in such a situation, the university administration, with the help of the government, needs to renovate the medical centres of the universities as soon as possible by adding all the necessary medical equipment for the recovery of the victims of the Covid-19 epidemic. Because there is no certainty as to when the epidemic will end.



On the other hand, the residential halls of the university will be the most sensitive part after opening. The task of maintaining physical distance there will not be easy; or the work of isolation will be difficult if infected. For that, the administration has to spend extra time on surveillance and motivation. Adequate sanitation arrangements should be made. It is also important to ensure that students wear masks all the time on campus.



In addition, the university administration and teachers need to take a number of more important steps to ensure the successful conduct of university education activities in the event of an epidemic. For example, the main gate of the university should be regularly measured and monitored by means of a temperature measuring device. One room of the institution should be prepared as an isolation room with first aid system.



All rooms, stairs, courtyards and washrooms of the campus should be kept clean regularly. On the other hand, in the classroom, it is necessary to arrange for the students to sit as far as possible while maintaining physical distance. Above all, in the event of an epidemic, it is very important to ensure the mental and physical well-being of the students through joyful learning activities in compliance with the hygiene rules provided by the government.



After a long hiatus, the students have a number of things to do to keep the university's direct education activities afloat and to make up for the loss of the last 18 months. The role of students is very important to keep the educational activities of a university running regularly and successfully. Because of the political grouping, influence, post-position and other reasons, almost everyone knows that the educational activities in the university campuses of Bangladesh have been disrupted from time to time in the past.



Therefore, since the university has been closed for a long time, it is very important for the students to move away from all these activities and help the administration in conducting the educational activities successfully while maintaining peace and order on the campus.



In short, there are many challenges ahead in opening a university. However, we must overcome this challenge and open the university very fast and keep the educational activities regular. The country will move forward successfully with their intellect, thinking and advanced thinking. In the epidemic situation, the golden Bangladesh of the dream of the father of the nation will turn around by compensating the loss of the education sector.

The writer is an assistant professor, Department of Urban & Regional Planning, Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology.









