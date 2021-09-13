Lightning kills two men in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Sept 12: Two people were killed and another was injured by lightning strike in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Jahangir Alam, 30, and Sona Mia, residents Karaibarishal area in the upazila.

Austamir Char Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abu Taleb Sarker said thunderbolt struck the three when they were washing rotten jute in a water body in the area at around 3pm.

Jahangir and Sona Mia died on the spot while Abdus Samad sustained injuries.