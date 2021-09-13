Five more die of corona at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Sept 12: Five more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said three people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Rajshahi, and one from Chapainawabganj, Natore and Kushtia districts each.

Some 137 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.












