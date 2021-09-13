Thrust on creating social movement against narcotics

GAIBANDHA, Sept 12: Director General (DG) of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) Abdus Sabur Mondal at a function here on Saturday underscored the need for taking joint and integrated efforts of government and non-government organisations to build drug free society.

"It is not possible for a single organisation or department to eliminate drugs from the society.

The people from all sections of the society would have to come forward with positive attitude to play a significant role in building drug free society", he also said.

DG of DNC Abdus Sabur Mondal made the comments while addressing a meeting on drug review and situation organized by Gobindaganjupazila administration and District Narcotics Control Office at the hallroom of the Upazila Parishad in the district on Saturday as chief guest.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md. Sadequr Rahman, Upazila Chairman Abdul Latif Prodhan, Assistant Police Super of Gaibandha RAB Camp-13 and mayor of Gobindaganj Municipality Muketur Rahman Rafi, also spoke at the event as special guests.

Presided over by Acting Principal of Gobindaganj Degree College Bashir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Police Station AKM Mehedi Hasan, Upazila Vice-Chairman Shariful Islam Tazu, Upazila Social Services Officer Shafiul Alam Mondal, local Press Club President Gopal Mohonta and Horirampur Union Parishad Chairman Shahjahan Ali Sazu while Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md. Jahirul Islam moderated the function.

The speakers, in their speech, urged all to create social awareness against narcotics massively so that the people, particularly the youths, are not involved in drug taking and trading, destroying their valuable future.

DG Abdus Sabur Mondal also emphasised building social movement against narcotics across the country and sought whole hearted cooperation of all to make the social movement a grand success in the upazila.

There is no alternative to making all the existing movements and efforts of preventing drug abuse effective and fruitful to protect the young generation from further degradation, he added.



