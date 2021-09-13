Teenager ‘kills self’ in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, Sept 12: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Abu Sufian Roki, 17, was the son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Char Dakter Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Roki hanged himself with a rope from the ceiling of his room in the house at night.

As he did not respond to the family members on Saturday morning, they broke the door and found him hanging from the ceiling.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Ramgati Police Station Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident, adding that he might have committed suicide out of frustration.





